Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Image

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The Union Cabinet on Thursday (12 December 2024) approved the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) bill, a landmark proposal aimed at conducting simultaneous elections across the country. The bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament next week, setting the stage for discussions on a potentially transformative shift in Indias electoral system.

The ONOE initiative proposes synchronized elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, urban local bodies, and panchayats, all to be conducted within a 100-day period. This approach, which received initial Cabinet approval in September, represents a significant milestone in Indian governance, aimed at streamlining election processes and reducing costs.

 

The initiative was thoroughly analyzed by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee submitted its findings in March, emphasizing the challenges posed by prolonged election cycles, including administrative disruptions and delays in policy implementation. The report suggested that simultaneous elections could ensure policy stability, alleviate voter fatigue, and boost electoral participation.

The detailed report, encompassing 18,626 pages, reflects extensive discussions with stakeholders and experts. It is the product of 191 days of rigorous research and consultations, beginning with the committees formation on September 2, 2023.

As the government moves forward with the ONOE bill, all eyes will be on how political parties and other stakeholders respond to this ambitious proposal. The bills passage through Parliament will be crucial, as it has the potential to redefine Indias electoral framework, enhance governance efficiency, and strengthen democratic processes in the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra

LIVE news: RBI gets threat mail, message sent to Governor's email ID in Russian

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 1,050 pts to 80,250; All sector indices fall over 1%

IPOs

Vishal Mega Mart IPO closes day; Check GMP, subscription status, and more

PM Modi pays tribute to those martyred in the 2001 Parliament attack

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to victims of 2001 Parliament attack

Parliament

Parliament session LIVE: Debate on Constitution to begin in Lok Sabha today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon