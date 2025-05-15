Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 18590 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1410 shares

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 May 2025.

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 18590 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1410 shares. The stock gained 9.18% to Rs.3,000.00. Volumes stood at 1658 shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 4.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44655 shares. The stock increased 7.19% to Rs.625.45. Volumes stood at 48686 shares in the last session.

 

Linde India Ltd witnessed volume of 9726 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1529 shares. The stock increased 4.41% to Rs.7,158.25. Volumes stood at 4495 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji targets ₹ 1,400-cr sales from Gurugram housing project

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Coforge, Vesuvius stocks to turn ex-split in June; how to trade? Read here

trading, markets

Tilaknagar Industries shares soar 14% as Q4 profit more than doubles

Microsoft Copilot wake command (Microsoft)

Microsoft tests 'Hey Copilot' voice command to wake AI on Windows 11

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank slides 3% on reports of fresh accounting irregularity probe

Shree Cement Ltd recorded volume of 2626 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock gained 3.17% to Rs.31,603.10. Volumes stood at 1860 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd witnessed volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27925 shares. The stock dropped 1.82% to Rs.680.90. Volumes stood at 54095 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's Bioeconomy expands from.$10 Billion in 2014 to $165.7 Billion in 2024

India's Bioeconomy expands from.$10 Billion in 2014 to $165.7 Billion in 2024

Sagility India Q4 PAT soars 128% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Sagility India Q4 PAT soars 128% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Dollar Industries tanks as Q4 PAT slips 14% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Dollar Industries tanks as Q4 PAT slips 14% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Nifty below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

Nifty below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

eClerx Services spurts after strong Q4 outcome

eClerx Services spurts after strong Q4 outcome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon