Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

Nifty below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest losses in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,600 level. IT stocks slipped in early trade, pausing after gains in the previous session. Market volatility was heightened due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series today.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 368.02 points or 0.45% to 80,962.54. The Nifty 50 index slipped 101.50 points or 0.41% to 24,566.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.76%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,315 shares rose and 1,142 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 0.74% to 37,573.75. The index rose 1.34% in the past trading session.

Also Read

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Markets pare losses, Sensex, Nifty climb led by TaMo, Adani Ports, Tata Steel

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank slides 3% on reports of fresh accounting irregularity probe

students, college

HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams 2025 date & time: Results likely to be out today

Achin Goel, Fund Manager, Bonanza

Investors should look at defensive plays for now: Achin Goel, Bonanza

Javier Milei, Argentina President

Argentina orders immigration crackdown, vows to 'make country great again'

Persistent Systems (down 2.14%), LTIMindtree (down 1.15%), Infosys (down 1.09%), Coforge (down 0.65%), Wipro (down 0.65%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.63%), HCL Technologies (down 0.45%), Mphasis (down 0.15%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.08%) fell.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra (up 0.18%) edged higher.

Result Today

Abbott India (up 0.14%), Allied Blenders and Distillers (up 1.59%), Alivus Life Sciences (up 1.07%), Arvind (down 0.97%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 1.25%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 0.35%), Bikaji Foods International (up 0.82%), BLS International Services (up 0.55%), Caplin Point Laboratories (down 0.22%), CESC (down 2.29%), Cochin Shipyard (up 2.89%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.36%), Godfrey Phillips (up 0.97%), JSW Energy (up 1.96%), LIC Housing Finance (up 0.62%), P N Gadgil Jewellers (up 0.99%), Solara Active Pharma (up 1.28%), Welspun Enterprises (up 3.36%), Allied Blenders and Distillers (up 1.86%), Bikaji Foods International (up 0.67%), BLS International (up 0.95%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tilaknagar Industries zoomed 9.37% after the company reported a 145.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.35 crore on a 13.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 405.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Dollar Industries tanked 4.14% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 13.74% to Rs 29.24 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 33.90 crore in Q4 FY24. However, total income jumped 9.73% year on year to Rs 550.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

Agi Greenpac fell 1.62%. The company reported a 50% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 65 crore in Q4 FY24. Consolidated revenue grew by 13% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 705 crore during the fourth quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

eClerx Services spurts after strong Q4 outcome

eClerx Services spurts after strong Q4 outcome

Brigade Ent Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 247 cr

Brigade Ent Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 247 cr

Tilaknagar Inds rallies after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 77 cr

Tilaknagar Inds rallies after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 77 cr

Dow Slips while NASDAQ Climbs; Traders Eye Economic Data and Powell's Speech

Dow Slips while NASDAQ Climbs; Traders Eye Economic Data and Powell's Speech

Dollar Industries tanks as Q4 PAT slips 14% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Dollar Industries tanks as Q4 PAT slips 14% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon