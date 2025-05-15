Nifty below 24,600 level; IT shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 368.02 points or 0.45% to 80,962.54. The Nifty 50 index slipped 101.50 points or 0.41% to 24,566.70.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.76%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,315 shares rose and 1,142 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 0.74% to 37,573.75. The index rose 1.34% in the past trading session.
Also Read
Persistent Systems (down 2.14%), LTIMindtree (down 1.15%), Infosys (down 1.09%), Coforge (down 0.65%), Wipro (down 0.65%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.63%), HCL Technologies (down 0.45%), Mphasis (down 0.15%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.08%) fell.
On the other hand, Tech Mahindra (up 0.18%) edged higher.
Result Today
Abbott India (up 0.14%), Allied Blenders and Distillers (up 1.59%), Alivus Life Sciences (up 1.07%), Arvind (down 0.97%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 1.25%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 0.35%), Bikaji Foods International (up 0.82%), BLS International Services (up 0.55%), Caplin Point Laboratories (down 0.22%), CESC (down 2.29%), Cochin Shipyard (up 2.89%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.36%), Godfrey Phillips (up 0.97%), JSW Energy (up 1.96%), LIC Housing Finance (up 0.62%), P N Gadgil Jewellers (up 0.99%), Solara Active Pharma (up 1.28%), Welspun Enterprises (up 3.36%), Allied Blenders and Distillers (up 1.86%), Bikaji Foods International (up 0.67%), BLS International (up 0.95%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Tilaknagar Industries zoomed 9.37% after the company reported a 145.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.35 crore on a 13.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 405.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Dollar Industries tanked 4.14% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 13.74% to Rs 29.24 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 33.90 crore in Q4 FY24. However, total income jumped 9.73% year on year to Rs 550.91 crore in Q4 FY25.
Agi Greenpac fell 1.62%. The company reported a 50% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 65 crore in Q4 FY24. Consolidated revenue grew by 13% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 705 crore during the fourth quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content