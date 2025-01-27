Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd clocked volume of 127.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.62 lakh shares

Sobha Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Bank of India, J K Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 January 2025.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd clocked volume of 127.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.85% to Rs.115.76. Volumes stood at 5.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd witnessed volume of 25.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.03% to Rs.1,216.35. Volumes stood at 4.94 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Laurus Labs Ltd clocked volume of 210.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.85 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.73% to Rs.538.00. Volumes stood at 76.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of India recorded volume of 469.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.75% to Rs.104.03. Volumes stood at 41.12 lakh shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd recorded volume of 4.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83948 shares. The stock gained 0.74% to Rs.4,791.15. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

