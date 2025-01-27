Business Standard

Clean water, world-class roads: AAP releases manifesto for Delhi polls

Delhi Assembly elections: The Delhi polls will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the vote counting will be held on February 8

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former MLA Manish Sisodia release party's manifesto in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections, promising a range of initiatives aimed at youth employment, women empowerment, and several other key issues. The party’s top leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, and Manish Sisodia, used the occasion to direct pointed criticism at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).  ALSO READ: Delhi polls: AAP to launch manifesto; BJP hits over unfulfilled promises 
 
Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the party’s manifesto was not just a set of promises, but a series of “Kejriwal ki guarantees”, a term the party claims was coined by him. He reiterated that AAP’s key policies such as free education, healthcare, women’s transport benefits, and continued access to water and electricity would remain in place under their governance.
 
 

Delhi polls: AAP’s key promises

1. Youth employment: AAP will prioritise employment for the youth, aiming to create job opportunities throughout its five-year term
2. Rs 2,100 for every woman: The ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ promises Rs 2,100 per month to every woman in Delhi
3. Free healthcare for elderly: Senior citizens will receive free medical treatment at both government and private hospitals

4. Waiver of incorrect water bills: Residents will have incorrect water bills waived
5. 24/7 clean water: A continuous supply of clean drinking water will be guaranteed to every household
6. Cleaning Yamuna river: The party promises to clean the Yamuna River, addressing pollution concerns
7. Dalit student scholarships: AAP pledges to cover all expenses for Dalit students studying abroad, including tuition, travel, and accommodation
8. Free student transport: Students will be entitled to free bus rides and a 50 per cent discount on metro fares
9. World-class roads: The party aims to build high-quality roads across the city
10. Priests’ honorarium: Temple and gurdwara priests will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000
11. Separate metres for tenants: Tenants will have separate electricity metres installed
12. Modern sewer system: A modernised sewer system will be constructed
13. New ration cards: The party plans to issue new ration cards
14. Support for drivers' families: Auto, taxi, and e-rickshaw drivers’ families will receive Rs 1 lakh for daughters’ weddings, free coaching for their children, along with Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh medical insurance
15. Security for RWAs: Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will receive funds for hiring private security personnel

Delhi elections: BJP and Congress manifestos

The BJP also released its manifesto last week, which promised free education for underprivileged children, financial assistance for women, and solutions to the city's water crisis. The Congress, on the other hand, introduced the ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’, which aims to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500 for unemployed youth for one year, while also offering apprenticeship opportunities in local industries.
 

Delhi elections 2025 dates

With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to take place on February 5, competition is heating up between AAP, BJP, and Congress, each party sharply critiquing the others’ governance. The election results will be counted on February 8, with 699 candidates contesting for 70 Assembly seats.
 

Delhi Assembly elections 2025

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 10
Last date of nominations: January 17
Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 18
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: January 20
Date of poll: February 5
Date of counting: February 8
Date before which election shall be completed: February 10

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

