Information Technology shares fall

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 1303.38 points or 3.05% at 41410.23 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 12.64%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 10%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 7.78%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 7%),Ramco Systems Ltd (down 6.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mastek Ltd (down 6.78%), Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 6.58%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 6.38%), eMudhra Ltd (down 6.3%), and D-Link India Ltd (down 5.86%).

On the other hand, Cyient Ltd (up 3.98%), moved up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1831.52 or 3.66% at 48275.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 387.38 points or 2.62% at 14381.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 251.25 points or 1.09% at 22840.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 783.38 points or 1.03% at 75407.08.

On BSE,530 shares were trading in green, 3505 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

