Volumes soar at India Cements Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Emami Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 September 2024.
India Cements Ltd clocked volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30176 shares. The stock gained 2.59% to Rs.376.75. Volumes stood at 16344 shares in the last session.
 
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd clocked volume of 1891 shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 3.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock gained 6.14% to Rs.11,168.25. Volumes stood at 1274 shares in the last session.
KRBL Ltd notched up volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47839 shares. The stock rose 6.16% to Rs.322.90. Volumes stood at 60422 shares in the last session.
Macrotech Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 57748 shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 2.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20966 shares. The stock increased 4.08% to Rs.1,282.45. Volumes stood at 42509 shares in the last session.
Emami Ltd clocked volume of 44188 shares by 10:35 IST on BSE, a 2.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16602 shares. The stock lost 4.20% to Rs.755.00. Volumes stood at 18807 shares in the last session.
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

