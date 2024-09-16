The Phoenix Mills spurts as board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

The Phoenix Mills advanced 3.07% to Rs 3,442 after the company said that its board has approved issuance of one bonus equity share for every one existing equity share held (1:1).

Additionally, the company will increase in authorised share capital from Rs 49 crore to Rs 75 crore.

The Phoenix Mills is India's largest retail led mixed-use developer. Its operations span across most aspects of real estate development; planning, execution, marketing, management, maintenance & sales. The group has real estate assets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly & Ahmedabad.

The record date for bonus issue has been fixed as 21 September 2024.