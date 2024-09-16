Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Phoenix Mills spurts as board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

The Phoenix Mills spurts as board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The Phoenix Mills advanced 3.07% to Rs 3,442 after the company said that its board has approved issuance of one bonus equity share for every one existing equity share held (1:1).
The record date for bonus issue has been fixed as 21 September 2024.
Additionally, the company will increase in authorised share capital from Rs 49 crore to Rs 75 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Phoenix Mills is India's largest retail led mixed-use developer. Its operations span across most aspects of real estate development; planning, execution, marketing, management, maintenance & sales. The group has real estate assets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly & Ahmedabad.
 
The company reported 3.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 232.54 crore on 11.5% increase in net sales to Rs 904.14 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time highs; Realty surges, FMCH, IT down

WHO, World Health Organisation, Bird flu

One dead from Nipah virus in Kerala, 151 people under observation

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

US Fed rate cut: Watch these levels on Sensex, Nifty, Nifty IT this week

Infosys

LIC appoints Infosys to build NextGen platform as part of DIVE programme

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Adani Power, Adani Green rise upto 8% on power supply deal with Maha Discom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon