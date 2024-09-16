Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra gains on bagging Rs 1.42-cr order

Oriental Rail Infra gains on bagging Rs 1.42-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Oriental Rail Infrastructure added 1.92% to Rs 299.50 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.42 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian railways.
The project entails supply and installation of 16 sets of seats and berths with hardwares for LWSCN PP coach.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The cost of the project is Rs 1,42,95,936 and it is to be executed within 13 October 2024.
The company said that the delivery is to be made to Furnishing Depot/ICF, Chennai. Further, 90% of payment to be received against Inspection Certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency as specified in the contract and proof of dispatch/delivery of the material and balance 10 % after receipt, inspection and acceptance of the goods, it added.
 
Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards and also trading of timber woods and all its products. The company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway products. As on 31 March 2019, the company had 1 wholly owned subsidiary, namely Oriental Foundry.
The companys consolidated net profit grew 7.7% to Rs 5.86 crore on 32.6% jump in net sales to Rs 123.06 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time highs; Realty surges, FMCG, IT down

Nomura

Pharma stocks: Nomura gives 'Buy' to Lupin remains 'Neutral' on others

SHEIN

Washington's crackdown on cheap Chinese goods adds to Temu and Shein woes

Indian villages

Assam villagers vacate homes as deadline to clear encroached land ends

Bajaj housing finance ipo listing today

Bajaj Housing Finance lists with a bang; analysts say book partial profit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon