Infosys undertakes project of LIC's significant digital transformation

Infosys was selected by LIC for its extensive experience in executing large-scale digital transformation projects and its deep expertise in the banking, financial and insurance sectors. Infosys will provide LIC with turnkey system integration services using AI capabilities from Infosys Topaz and DevSecOps services from Infosys Cobalt. Infosys Cobalt is a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, while Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering suite, enhances Cobalt with generative AI capabilities. In addition, Infosys will help establish the necessary infrastructure for digital transformation and ensure ongoing monitoring and maintenance once the platform is operational.

Infosys announced its collaboration with the Life Insurance Corporation of India to spearhead its digital transformation initiative called DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement). As part of the collaboration, Infosys will enable the creation of a cutting-edge NextGen Digital Platform, which will focus on delivering seamless omnichannel engagement and data-driven hyper-personalized experiences to LIC's customers, agents and employees.