Volumes soar at J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 43579 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6127 shares
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Emami Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 July 2024.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 43579 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6127 shares. The stock gained 1.28% to Rs.1,778.60. Volumes stood at 10566 shares in the last session.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd witnessed volume of 68323 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13890 shares. The stock increased 3.91% to Rs.1,374.00. Volumes stood at 23926 shares in the last session.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd saw volume of 68331 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19001 shares. The stock increased 4.53% to Rs.1,117.75. Volumes stood at 19073 shares in the last session.
Emami Ltd registered volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34241 shares. The stock rose 10.06% to Rs.758.40. Volumes stood at 12346 shares in the last session.
Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 15154 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4924 shares. The stock increased 3.80% to Rs.5,083.90. Volumes stood at 1695 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

