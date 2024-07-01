Business Standard
PM Modi and Araku coffee: A toast to tribal success in 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his 111th 'Mann Ki Baat' episode, PM Modi highlighted Araku coffee's popularity, noting its presence at the G20 Summit hosted by India in September last year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

In the 111th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the unique flavour and global significance of Araku coffee from Andhra Pradesh.

Reflecting on a cherished memory, he shared a moment he enjoyed over a cup of this exquisite coffee with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a visit to Visakhapatnam, accompanied by then-state governor ESL Narasimhan.
A toast to Araku coffee
 

In his address, Modi said, “India boasts numerous products that are in high demand globally, and it fills us with pride to see our local products achieve international recognition. Araku coffee is one such product, celebrated for its rich flavour and aroma, cultivated extensively in the Alluri Sita Ram Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. Approximately 150,000 tribal families are involved in its cultivation.”

“I fondly recall tasting this coffee with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Garu in Visakhapatnam. Araku coffee has garnered several global awards and was well-received at the G20 Summit held in Delhi,” he said.

The journey of Araku coffee


Highlighting the cultivation process, Prime Minister Modi praised the Girijan cooperative for uniting local farmers and significantly boosting their income through Araku coffee cultivation. 

“About 150,000 tribal families are engaged in cultivating Araku coffee, with the Girijan cooperative playing a crucial role in its success. By bringing together local farmers and encouraging them to cultivate Araku coffee, the cooperative has significantly improved their livelihoods,” the Prime Minister said.

Araku coffee’s GI tag recognition
 

In 2019, Araku coffee earned its Geographical Indication (GI) tag, signifying its unique qualities tied to its specific geographical origin. 

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal echoed Prime Minister Modi’s sentiments, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “Truly matchless! Andhra Pradesh’s GI-tagged Araku coffee is empowering tribals and strengthening brand India globally.”

Cultivation of Araku coffee


Araku Valley Arabica coffee is cultivated in the hilly terrains of the Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh and the Odisha region, at elevations of 900-1100 metres above sea level. This coffee is produced by tribal communities using organic methods, focusing on organic manures, green manuring, and organic pest management.

Other Indian coffees with GI tags


Several other Indian coffees have also received GI tags, enhancing their prestige:
 
  • Coorg Arabica coffee: Exclusively grown in Kodagu district, Karnataka.
  • Wayanad robusta coffee: Cultivated in Wayanad district, Kerala.
  • Chikmagalur Arabica coffee: Produced in Chikmagalur district, Karnataka.
  • Bababudangiris Arabica coffee: Grown in Chikmagalur’s birthplace of coffee, known for its full-bodied flavour with hints of chocolate.
  • Monsooned Malabar robusta coffee: A distinctive speciality from Kerala, renowned for its unique taste.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

