Easy Trip Planners signs MoU with Uttar Pradesh EcoTourism Development Board

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
EaseMyTrip.com has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh EcoTourism Development Board (UPETDB) under the Government of Uttar Pradesh, in charge of executing promotional and tourism activities.
The objective of the MoU is to foster a strategic partnership aimed at elevating the promotion and development of tourism in Uttar Pradesh. This partnership will leverage EaseMyTrip's extensive reach and technological expertise to highlight Uttar Pradesh's rich eco-tourism offerings.
Under this collaboration, EaseMyTrip will actively promote all registered homestays in Uttar Pradesh on its online portal. The brand will also execute a dedicated promotional campaign to position homestays as a distinctive and preferred accommodation option for travellers visiting the state.
Additionally, EaseMyTrip will develop educational products related to bird sanctuaries, drawing insights from successful case studies such as Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary. These products will be promoted in schools, colleges, and other institutions through advanced tour guides. These tour guides will have access to training programs which will be officially registered under UPETDB and designed by EaseMyTrip to enhance the tourist experience.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

