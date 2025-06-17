Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Latent View Analytics Ltd recorded volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11759 shares

Carborundum Universal Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 June 2025.

Latent View Analytics Ltd recorded volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11759 shares. The stock gained 4.15% to Rs.416.65. Volumes stood at 19225 shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd witnessed volume of 46976 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4950 shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.940.00. Volumes stood at 2097 shares in the last session.

 

Navin Fluorine International Ltd notched up volume of 29157 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5639 shares. The stock rose 3.10% to Rs.4,651.05. Volumes stood at 3132 shares in the last session.

Also Read

DLFCAMELLIASFORSUNAIN

Nifty Realty up 2% in subdued market, Sunteck, DLF gain upto 4%; here's why

marriage, wedding

Marrying for a green card? US crackdown could lead to deportation

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts; Nifty below 24,900; Vishal Mega Mart drops 7%

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties buys Upper Kharadi land with Rs 3,100 cr revenue scope

Globe Civil ipo details

Globe Civil Projects IPO opens on June 24; here's all you need to know

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 4.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.683.90. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 17.9 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.96% to Rs.140.65. Volumes stood at 17.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trishakti Industries hits the roof on Rs 4-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Trishakti Industries hits the roof on Rs 4-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Imagicaaworld Entertainment incorporates WOS, Imagicaa Next

Imagicaaworld Entertainment incorporates WOS, Imagicaa Next

Mphasis inks pact with Sixfold to enhance AI-led underwriting

Mphasis inks pact with Sixfold to enhance AI-led underwriting

Nifty trades below 24,900 level; pharma shares under pressure

Nifty trades below 24,900 level; pharma shares under pressure

Global Markets Rebound Ahead of G7 Summit and Fed Policy Outlook

Global Markets Rebound Ahead of G7 Summit and Fed Policy Outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayAgniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon