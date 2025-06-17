Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty Realty up 2% in subdued market, Sunteck, DLF gain upto 4%; here's why

Nifty Realty up 2% in subdued market, Sunteck, DLF gain upto 4%; here's why

Thus far in the month of June 2025, the realty index has outperformed the market by surging 9.4 per cent, as against 0.5 per cent gain in Nifty 50

DLFCAMELLIASFORSUNAIN

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate shares rising today

 
Shares of real estate companies were trading higher by up to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday's intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market, on expectation of an improvement in demand outlook. The optimism around a pick up in real estate demand comes after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the policy repo rate by 50bps to 5.5 per cent on June 6.
 
The RBI's MPC also announced a reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points (bps) to 3.0 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) in a staggered manner during the course of the year.  The cut in CRR would release primary liquidity of about ₹2.5 trillion to the banking system by December 2025. Besides providing durable liquidity, it will reduce the cost of funding of the banks, thereby helping in monetary policy transmission to the credit market.
 
 
Sunteck Realty, DLF, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty,  Prestige Estate Projects and Signature Global were up in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intraday trade. The Nifty Realty index, meanwhile, gained 2 per cent.
 
At 09:51 AM, the Nifty Realty index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.2 per cent as compared to a 0.3-per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Since the RBI policy meeting, the realty index has rallied 4.6 per cent.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 
Further, thus far in the month of June 2025, the realty index has outperformed the market by surging 9.4 per cent as against 0.5 per cent gain in the benchmark index. In the past two months, the Nifty Realty index has soared 23 per cent as compared to 4.3 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Also Read

Why did Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc shares drop 3% in trade?

Why did Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc shares drop 3% in trade?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Mastek share price up 3% on bagging contract from NHS England; details here

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee shares jump on board's nod to infuse ₹2,237 crore via promoter warrants

gas, gas pipeline, cng

Mahanagar Gas top pick among CGDs, Gujarat Gas least preferred: Nomura

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart shares see record drop as 20% stake changes hands

 

Elara Capital view on rate sensitive sectors

 
The current cycle mirrors some patterns but stands out for its pre-emptive nature amid strong liquidity. With front-loaded policy easing, robust capital buffers, and improving credit visibility, early signs of a revival are in place — not just in Financials but also in rate sensitive sectors, such as auto and realty. Overall, the stage appears set for a broader recovery, although its strength will hinge on sustained credit transmission and demand momentum.
 
"Historically, the Realty index has been flat during rate cutting cycle, followed by a 31-per cent surge over the next 12 months, although with wide dispersion. In this cycle, the Nifty Realty is up 13 per cent, reflecting strength in the current housing cycle. Lower borrowing costs are supporting discretionary demand. That said, while a broad-based revival remains data-dependent, early signs are encouraging," the brokerage firm said in a strategy report.  ALSO READ | 5 rate sensitive stocks to buy with up to 26% upside
 

Kotak Institutional Equities' view on Real Estate sector

 
Residential real estate closed FY2025 with 1 billion sq. ft. of sales, down 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), largely impacted by Hyderabad, which saw a 33 per cent (Y-o-Y) decline.
 
The MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) and Bengaluru were soft on volumes on account of slower launches, while the NCR (National Capital Region) continued its strong showing, with 47 per cent Y-o-Y growth in volume sales. Price trends remained strong across markets, aiding 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales value.
 
"Valuations for most residential real estate stocks stand at 7-10x adjusted EV/ Ebitda (FY2026E) post some recovery in the stock prices. H2FY25 saw an improvement in sales following a weaker H1FY25; developers expect the momentum to continue. They have guided for double-digit pre-sales growth (20 per cent Y-o-Y in FY2026E for our coverage), aided by industry growth and market share gains," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a sector report.
 
The combined launch pipeline at 140 million sq. ft (+30 per cent Y-o-Y) has a potential GDV of ₹1.7 trillion, which should also support the momentum. Net debt for the listed developers has come off significantly over the past few years, aided by healthy cash generation as well as equity raises. Strong balance sheets would allow the companies to invest in new land parcels, aiding future growth.
 

More From This Section

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Jainik Power makes negative D-Street debut; shares list at 25% discount

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts; Nifty below 24,900; Vishal Mega Mart drops 7%

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP

Last day! Oswal Pumps IPO closes today; subscription rises 2x, GMP at 9%

Monolithisch India IPO allotment status

Monolithisch India IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

real estate

Godrej Properties share price pops 2% on acquiring land parcel in Pune

Topics : Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Nifty Realty Index CRR repo rate RBI repo rate stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayAgniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon