Trishakti Industries hits the roof on Rs 4-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Trishakti Industries was locked in the 5% upper circuit at Rs 158.80 after the company announced that it had secured a contract worth Rs 3.7 crore from Jindal Stainless for the supply of advanced heavy machines for its ongoing steel project.

The contract, valued at Rs 3.7 crore, is expected to be executed over a period of three months.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

Jindal Stainless is one of the largest manufacturers of Stainless Steel flat products in Austenitic, Ferritic, martensitic, and Duplex grades in India, used in a variety of industries like automobile, railways, construction, consumer goods, etc.

 

Shares of Jindal Stainless shed 0.15% to Rs 700 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

