Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Mastek Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Mastek Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Mastek Ltd witnessed volume of 37.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares

Raymond Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 March 2025.

Mastek Ltd witnessed volume of 37.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.88% to Rs.2,491.00. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd saw volume of 29.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.57% to Rs.1,447.70. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 320.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.27% to Rs.145.45. Volumes stood at 37.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 950 pts to 75,100; Nifty tests 22,800; Auto, Metal, Realty gain 2%

Fire, Hospital fire

Fire breaks out at hospital in J-K's Rajouri, 150 patients evacuated

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia to boost bilateral ties

Mastek share price snaps 5-day losing run, surges 19% on heavy volumes

Mastek share price snaps 5-day losing run, surges 19% on heavy volumes

PM Modi, Sunita Williams

PM wishes safe return to India's 'illustrious daughter' Sunita Williams

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd recorded volume of 3.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56586 shares. The stock gained 8.90% to Rs.2,710.40. Volumes stood at 31606 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd witnessed volume of 27.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.70% to Rs.719.35. Volumes stood at 6.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tarc gains after board OKs to raise NCDs worth Rs 409-cr

Tarc gains after board OKs to raise NCDs worth Rs 409-cr

India's Oilmeal export drops 36% on year in February 2025

India's Oilmeal export drops 36% on year in February 2025

Brigade Enterprises and Gruhas become JV partners in Zoiros Projects

Brigade Enterprises and Gruhas become JV partners in Zoiros Projects

Brigade Group's Earth Fund ties-up with Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's investment venture Gruhas

Brigade Group's Earth Fund ties-up with Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's investment venture Gruhas

Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025CBSE 10th Computer Paper AnalysisStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon