Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia to boost bilateral ties

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia to boost bilateral ties

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia from March 19-22 to strengthen bilateral ties. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia from March 19-22 to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance economic cooperation, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

A FO statement said Sharif's delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, key federal ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the statement said.

The two leaders will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnerships in key sectors, and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation, and promote investment between the two countries, the statement said.

 

It said matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, and issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

The prime minister's visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters, the FO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza airstrike, strike

Israeli strikes kill nearly 326 in Gaza, risk fully reigniting Hamas war

Friedrich Merz

Germany's likely next leader seeks approval for huge defence, infra package

Mount Everest drones

Mount Everest's new Sherpas? Drones will now do the heavy lifting

US couple, faimly

Millennials, GenZs say 'maybe later, baby': US birth rates hit 40-year low

China Taiwan

China conducts military drill near Taiwan; 43 of 59 ships, drones cross ADZ

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Saudi Arabia bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025CBSE 10th Computer Paper AnalysisStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon