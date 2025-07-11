Friday, July 11, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 25.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 July 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 25.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.52% to Rs.1,949.00. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd recorded volume of 15.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.76% to Rs.2,199.60. Volumes stood at 86029 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 129.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.41% to Rs.2,178.30. Volumes stood at 34.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 650 pts; Nifty below 25,200; TCS, M&M, Airtel drag; FMCG, pharma gain

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Govt to launch ₹1,345 crore scheme for rare earth magnet production

Fact check Friday mental health

From weakness to shame: 15 mental health myths that harm more than help

Pavan Guntupalli

No option for states to reject bike taxi norms: Rapido cofounder Guntupalli

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to intensify scrutiny of bank auditors after governance lapses

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd notched up volume of 50.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.84% to Rs.617.30. Volumes stood at 12.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd clocked volume of 13.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.60% to Rs.6,039.00. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,200 level; metal shares decline

Nifty below 25,200 level; metal shares decline

Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Euro near 2-week low against dollar; Tariff concerns weigh

Euro near 2-week low against dollar; Tariff concerns weigh

Board of Mahindra Logistics approves rights issue of up to Rs 750 cr

Board of Mahindra Logistics approves rights issue of up to Rs 750 cr

Indo Count announces D2C launch of its iconic brand Wamsutta

Indo Count announces D2C launch of its iconic brand Wamsutta

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon