Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 35.81 points or 0.04% to 81,591.29. The Nifty 50 index added 3.05 points or 0.01% to 24,939.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.08%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,507 shares rose and 1,090 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

The key equity indices traded near the flatline with tiny gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. Media shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.