GMR Airports Infrastructure to acquire 10% stake in Delhi International Airport

From Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

GMR Airports Infrastructure (formerly GMR Infrastructure) (GIL) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (Fraport), towards acquisition by GIL from Fraport, of their current minority 10% equity stake in Delhi International Airport (DIAL), a subsidiary of the Company. The said acquisition would be for a negotiated aggregate consideration of USD 126 million.

GIL currently holds 64% of the paid-up capital of DIAL and post the proposed acquisition, its stake in DIAL would increase to 74%. Airports Authority of India (AAI) continues to holds 26% equity stake of DIAL. Post consummation of the Transaction, Fraport's appointment as the Airport Operator of DIAL shall continue to be governed by the Airport Operator Agreement and/or any other agreement(s) executed in relation to its role as the Airport Operator.