Volumes soar at Polycab India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 June 2024.
Polycab India Ltd clocked volume of 9.94 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 65.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15131 shares. The stock lost 3.96% to Rs.6,712.95. Volumes stood at 39727 shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 44091 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4946 shares. The stock rose 16.26% to Rs.1,492.95. Volumes stood at 4076 shares in the last session.
Aether Industries Ltd notched up volume of 64593 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7990 shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.941.80. Volumes stood at 18533 shares in the last session.
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27199 shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.551.85. Volumes stood at 16615 shares in the last session.
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd notched up volume of 47811 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17343 shares. The stock rose 2.16% to Rs.764.40. Volumes stood at 58745 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

