Volumes soar at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 68.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares
CRISIL Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 February 2024.
Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 68.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.15% to Rs.547.30. Volumes stood at 3.63 lakh shares in the last session.
CRISIL Ltd registered volume of 5.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62786 shares. The stock rose 10.65% to Rs.5,100.00. Volumes stood at 2.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd saw volume of 43.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.49% to Rs.715.10. Volumes stood at 7.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 3.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46115 shares. The stock slipped 1.40% to Rs.3,021.25. Volumes stood at 26483 shares in the last session.
Rajesh Exports Ltd registered volume of 60.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.23% to Rs.344.10. Volumes stood at 12.81 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

