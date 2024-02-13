Vishal Bearings standalone net profit declines 98.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 35.76% to Rs 23.10 croreNet profit of Vishal Bearings declined 98.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.76% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 35.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales23.1035.96 -36 OPM %8.9630.09 -PBDT1.329.64 -86 PBT0.138.41 -98 NP0.075.78 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content