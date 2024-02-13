Vishal Bearings standalone net profit declines 98.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 35.76% to Rs 23.10 crore

Net profit of Vishal Bearings declined 98.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.76% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 35.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23.1035.968.9630.091.329.640.138.410.075.78