Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 159.36 points or 0.28% at 55840.01 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 1.94%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.41%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.12%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.06%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ABB India Ltd (down 1.01%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.89%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.78%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.77%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.73%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 7.29%), Polycab India Ltd (up 3.25%), and Praj Industries Ltd (up 3.08%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 339.96 or 0.47% at 72766.6.
The Nifty 50 index was up 114.6 points or 0.52% at 22155.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 381.86 points or 0.84% at 46041.16.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 91.94 points or 0.68% at 13685.11.
On BSE,2480 shares were trading in green, 1420 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 3.47% in the December 2023 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 10.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Vishal Bearings standalone net profit declines 98.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Capital Goods shares fall

Nifty trades near all time high; FMCG shares rally for 2nd day

PVR Inox receives ratings action from CRISIL

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Nifty trade near 22,150; European mrkt drifts lower

Dharmaj Crop Guard rises after CRISIL upgrades ratings with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon