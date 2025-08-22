Friday, August 22, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Bharat Forge Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 4.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 27.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16852 shares

Finolex Cables Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 August 2025.

Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 4.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 27.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16852 shares. The stock slipped 0.80% to Rs.1,144.35. Volumes stood at 18967 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd clocked volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14845 shares. The stock gained 1.15% to Rs.861.10. Volumes stood at 27989 shares in the last session.

 

PTC Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3827 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1100 shares. The stock rose 4.66% to Rs.13,978.25. Volumes stood at 1033 shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd saw volume of 46048 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13819 shares. The stock dropped 0.73% to Rs.236.65. Volumes stood at 27042 shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 8.39 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.44% to Rs.122.25. Volumes stood at 2.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

