Friday, August 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Enviro Infra shares gain 5% as unit acquires Vento Power for ₹115.6 crore

Enviro Infra shares gain 5% as unit acquires Vento Power for ₹115.6 crore

Enviro Infra shares gained 5 per cent after its subsidiary acquired Vento Power Infra from PTC India Financial Services

trading, stock market

Enviro Infra share price rose 5 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. rose over 5 per cent on Friday after its subsidiary acquired Vento Power Infra Pvt. Ltd. from PTC India Financial Services Ltd. for ₹115.6 crore. 
 
The water supply and management company's stock rose as much as 5.46 per cent during the day to ₹274 per share, the steepest intraday gains since August 7 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3 per cent higher at ₹267 apiece, compared to a 0.73 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:17 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 1.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Enviro Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,695.43 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Enviro Infra acquires Vento Power Infra

Enviro Infra, through its wholly owned subsidiary EIE Renewables Pvt. Ltd., acquired Vento Power Infra from PTC India Financial Services after signing definitive agreements on August 20, 2025. The deal follows a competitive bidding process in which Enviro Infra emerged as the successful bidder and subsequently received a Letter of Intent (LoI).
 
The acquisition, valued at ₹115.6 crore, gives Enviro Infra full ownership of Vento Power Infra. Incorporated in April 2015, Vento is engaged in renewable energy generation and distribution. As of March 31, 2024, the company reported a turnover of ₹16.5 crore and a negative net worth of ₹79.18 crore.

Also Read

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

This microcap NBFC stock jumps 10% after board nods fundraise via NCDs

trading

R Systems shares soar 17%, M-cap surges by ₹750 crore; key reasons here

Wipro

Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

PTC Industries logo

PTC Industries jumps 9% on bagging ₹110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Apollo Hospitals shares fall as 1.3% equity change hands; check seller here

 
Enviro Infra said the deal aligns with its long-term vision of expanding into sustainable and future-oriented business segments, tapping growth opportunities in the renewable energy sector. The acquisition is not a related-party transaction, and neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the target entity.
 
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP acted as the sell-side transaction advisor, while Saraf and Partners served as the legal advisor for the transaction.
 
Last month, Enviro Infra said that it secured two projects worth ₹221.2 crore from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). The contracts include the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 20 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) with a tertiary treatment facility and an ultrafiltration system for 10 MLD.   

Enviro Infra IPO listing 

Enviro Infra Engineers made its stock market debut on November 29, 2024, with listings on both the BSE and NSE.
 
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹218, marking a 47.3 per cent premium over its issue price. On the NSE, it debuted at ₹220, reflecting a strong 48.65 per cent premium.

More From This Section

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE: D-St snaps 6-day gains; Sensex slides 550 pts; FMCG, metal drag; SMIDs flat

markets

IDBI, Nava, Exide among 5 breakout stocks with up to 25% upside potential

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Apollo Micro surges 14%, hits new high; what's driving defence stock up?

markets, share market

Sensex falls 571 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat

Titagarh, Texmaco Rail gain up to 5%; good time to buy railway stocks?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon