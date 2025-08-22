Friday, August 22, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Domestic industry must take advantage of increased availability of risk capital says SEBI Whole Time Member

Domestic industry must take advantage of increased availability of risk capital says SEBI Whole Time Member

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Securities Exchange Board of India or SEBI whole time member Ananth Narayan G stated at FICCI CAPAM conference that over the past few years, we have witnessed a remarkable rise in the level of participation by domestic investors in our capital markets. We need to collectively ensure that this pace is sustainable and sustained. For one, industry must take advantage of this increased availability of risk capital and ensure commensurate capital formation. At the same time, we must collectively focus on increasing investor protection including through spreading education and risk awareness, and on improving overall ease of doing business, including for our overseas investors. He noted that SEBI is resolved to easing process of raising capital and over the past year, there have already been significant improvements in the efficiency of primary markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Parliament's Monsoon Session ends amid protests, 15 Bills cleared

Parliament's Monsoon Session ends amid protests, 15 Bills cleared

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election on September 9

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election on September 9

Delays in admission process continue to be a challenge in insolvency cases says IBBI Chairperson

Delays in admission process continue to be a challenge in insolvency cases says IBBI Chairperson

Apollo Hospitals' promter group pares 1.3% stake for Rs 1,489.33 crore

Apollo Hospitals' promter group pares 1.3% stake for Rs 1,489.33 crore

R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon