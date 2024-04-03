Volumes spurt at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 81.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 April 2024.

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 81.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.22% to Rs.237.55. Volumes stood at 2.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd recorded volume of 8.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64297 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.904.00. Volumes stood at 45918 shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd recorded volume of 62.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.78% to Rs.881.00. Volumes stood at 9.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd clocked volume of 78.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.25% to Rs.2,219.95. Volumes stood at 10.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd saw volume of 47.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.09% to Rs.328.55. Volumes stood at 18.47 lakh shares in the last session.

