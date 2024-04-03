FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 20.34 points or 0.1% at 19420.91 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Nestle India Ltd (down 2.5%), United Spirits Ltd (down 1.57%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.47%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.47%),Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.33%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 1.12%), Emami Ltd (down 0.97%), Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 0.84%), and Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 0.83%).

On the other hand, Manorama Industries Ltd (up 8.17%), Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (up 7.26%), and Flair Writing Industries Ltd (up 5.54%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 198.35 or 0.27% at 74102.26.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.05 points or 0.23% at 22504.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 558.75 points or 1.24% at 45581.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 90.79 points or 0.66% at 13813.13.

On BSE,2821 shares were trading in green, 986 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

