Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

GMR Airports Ltd notched up volume of 174.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 45.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares

United Spirits Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 January 2025.

GMR Airports Ltd notched up volume of 174.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 45.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.31% to Rs.71.30. Volumes stood at 4.69 lakh shares in the last session.

 

United Spirits Ltd notched up volume of 76904 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11868 shares. The stock slipped 4.63% to Rs.1,414.10. Volumes stood at 6133 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd saw volume of 18.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.29% to Rs.528.00. Volumes stood at 3.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 49948 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14191 shares. The stock gained 4.98% to Rs.997.70. Volumes stood at 11692 shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69422 shares. The stock gained 10.00% to Rs.691.05. Volumes stood at 67771 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

