Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government announces auction of G secs worth Rs 36000 crores

Government announces auction of G secs worth Rs 36000 crores

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) "6.75% Government Security 2029" for a notified amount of ₹14,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (ii) "6.92% Government Security 2039" for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (iii) "7.09% Government Security 2054" for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on January 17, 2025 (Friday).

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Spirits drops as MD & CEO, Hina Nagarajan resigns

United Spirits drops as MD & CEO, Hina Nagarajan resigns

BSE SME B R Goyal Infrastructure makes a decent debut

BSE SME B R Goyal Infrastructure makes a decent debut

JSW Energy gains on bagging LoI for KSK Mahanadi Power Company

JSW Energy gains on bagging LoI for KSK Mahanadi Power Company

Quadrant Future Tek makes good debut

Quadrant Future Tek makes good debut

HCL Tech Q3 PAT rises 8% QoQ to Rs 4,591 cr; declares dividend of Rs 18/- share

HCL Tech Q3 PAT rises 8% QoQ to Rs 4,591 cr; declares dividend of Rs 18/- share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon