Volumes spurt at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Metro Brands Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Marico Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 July 2024.
Godrej Industries Ltd registered volume of 426.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2347.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18151 shares. The stock rose 0.62% to Rs.898.05. Volumes stood at 8001 shares in the last session.
Metro Brands Ltd clocked volume of 73025 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5245 shares. The stock gained 10.29% to Rs.1,340.00. Volumes stood at 9299 shares in the last session.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 177.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.49% to Rs.202.40. Volumes stood at 119.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd saw volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63164 shares. The stock increased 7.83% to Rs.1,366.90. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Marico Ltd clocked volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41458 shares. The stock gained 5.55% to Rs.649.45. Volumes stood at 51048 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

