Nifty below 24,350 mark; consumer durables shares slide

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 54.19 points or 0.08% to 79,943.72. The Nifty 50 index lost 10.60 points or 0.04% to 24,313.25.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.44%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,924 shares rose and 1,820 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 1.07% to 38,065.90. The index declined 1.30% in the three trading sessions.
Titan Company (down 4.14%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 2.77%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.37%), Rajesh Exports (down 0.47%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.46%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.26%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.24%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.2%), Havells India (down 0.06%) slipped.
On the other hand, V-Guard Industries (up 4.78%) ,Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 3.17%) and Voltas (up 0.97%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Tata Motors rose 1.12% after the auto major's Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) wholesale volume increased 5% year on year (YoY) to 97,755 units in Q1 FY25 (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV).
Man Industries (India) jumped 5.83% after the company announced that it has company has received a line pipe order of approximately Rs 1,850 crore from most reputable oil & gas international company.
Marico gained 5.39% after the FMCG major said that its domestic business saw a modest uptick in underlying volume growth on a sequential basis.
