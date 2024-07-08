Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Landslides disrupt surface communication to several Arunachal districts

Floods and landslides also caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, culverts, power lines, electric poles, transformers and water supply systems

Landslide, Shimla Landslide

Over 72,900 people and 257 villages have so far been affected by floods and landslides in Arunachal since April this year. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Surface communication to several districts in Arunachal Pradesh was disrupted by landslides triggered by rains, officials said on Monday. Landslides buried a person in Shi-Yomi district on Friday, according to a report of the state disaster management department. So far four people have died in the state since April due to natural calamities.
"The Tezu-Hayuliang road remains blocked at Mompani area in Lohit and Anjaw districts, while landslides blocked the Dari-Chambang and the Palin-Taraklengdi via Langdang village PMGSY road in Kra Daadi district," they said. NH 513 also remained blocked at Geying in East Siang district, as per a report.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Over 72,900 people and 257 villages have so far been affected by floods and landslides in Arunachal since April this year.
Floods and landslides also caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, culverts, power lines, electric poles, transformers and water supply systems. According to the report, 160 roads, 76 power lines, 30 electric poles, three transformers, nine bridges, 11 culverts, and 147 water supply systems have been damaged so far. "Besides, 627 kutcha and 51 pucca houses and 155 huts have been damaged," it said.
 
The state capital Itanagar has been reeling under a severe water crisis for the last couple of days due to damage in pipelines. "Though the restoration process is on, it will take several days," officials said.

More From This Section

Bus accident, haryana bus accident

LIVE: Haryana Roadways bus overturns in Panchkula, over 40 school children injured

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

Mumbai BMW crash: Police issues LOC against 24-yr-old absconding car driver

Protest, NEET Protest, Lucknow protest, Lucknow NEET Protest

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC to hear over 30 petitions today on re-exam; updates

Flood, Assam Flood

Assam flood situation grim, nearly 2.3 mn people affected in 28 districts

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu urges people to take smaller, local steps to protect environment

Damin, Parsi Parlo and Panyasang administrative circles under Kurung Kumey district are reportedly cut off from the rest of the state, following incessant rain this week that triggered major flashfloods and landslides. Multiple blockades occurred on the road towards Damin via Parsi Parlo, reports said.
A massive landslide occurred at Karsingsa block point along the vital NH-415 connecting Itanagar with Banderdewa, forcing the Capital Itanagar administration to close the road for commuters' safety.
After a thorough inspection of the site by Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, it has been decided to close the road and divert all traffic via Gumto.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

heavy rains, landfall, flood

Flood situation remains grim in Arunachal Pradesh, over 60,000 affected

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Light-to-moderate rainfall likely in east, north-east region in a few hours

Pema Khandu, Arunachal CM

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Elected MLAs take oath in Arunachal, Speaker to be elected on June 15

Pema Khandu, Arunachal CM

Khandu approves Rs 100 cr under CM's Social Security Scheme in Arunachal

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh landslide Natural Disasters North East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon