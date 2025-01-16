Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 8.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47404 shares

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 January 2025.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 8.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47404 shares. The stock rose 10.59% to Rs.657.20. Volumes stood at 65652 shares in the last session.

 

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd registered volume of 19050 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3270 shares. The stock slipped 4.40% to Rs.10,100.00. Volumes stood at 6138 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd recorded volume of 25261 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4465 shares. The stock lost 5.63% to Rs.2,885.35. Volumes stood at 2975 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Hindenburg research shut down Adani group Nikola madhabi Buch Roblox

Hindenburg research shut down Adani group Nikola madhabi Buch Roblox

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi elections 2025 LIVE updates: AAP wants to bring back excise policy, alleges BJP

Police, Delhi Police

Delhi Polls: Police brings Tahir Hussain to DM office for filing nomination

OYO Hotels & Homes

Oyo early investors consider partial stake sale at $3.9 billion valuation

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 200 pts higher at 76,950; PSB, Metal, Realty lead, FMCG, Cons Dur drag

Punjab & Sind Bank notched up volume of 7.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.00% to Rs.50.48. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 25917 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5988 shares. The stock gained 7.19% to Rs.5,200.00. Volumes stood at 10368 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RateGain recognized among Top Tech Solutions at Hotel Tech Awards

RateGain recognized among Top Tech Solutions at Hotel Tech Awards

Mahindra EPC Irrigation hits the roof after reporting multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Mahindra EPC Irrigation hits the roof after reporting multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

HDFC Life surges as Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 415 crore

HDFC Life surges as Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 415 crore

LTTS spurts as PAT rises to Rs 322 crore in Q3 FY25

LTTS spurts as PAT rises to Rs 322 crore in Q3 FY25

IRFC rises on signing lease agreement with NTPC

IRFC rises on signing lease agreement with NTPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon