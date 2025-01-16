Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain recognized among Top Tech Solutions at Hotel Tech Awards

RateGain recognized among Top Tech Solutions at Hotel Tech Awards

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that it has been recognized at the prestigious 2025 Hotel Tech Awards by Hotel Tech Report. This marks the fourth consecutive year that RateGain has been honored among the world's top technology providers for hoteliers.

RateGain is ranked as the second runner-up in both Channel Manager and Rate Shopping globally, while also securing a spot among the Top 10 solutions that received the most votes from hoteliers in the prestigious Hotelier's Choice Awards. These accolades underscore RateGain's relentless focus on AI driven innovation and its commitment to solving critical challenges in the hospitality sector.

Often called the "Grammys of Hotel Tech," the HotelTechAwards celebrate excellence in hospitality technology, selecting finalists from over 200 top global products. With 2.5 million industry professionals relying on HotelTechReport.com annually for informed purchasing decisions, the awards identify the best software across all categories. Winners are determined by customer feedback and proprietary data signals, including integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra EPC Irrigation hits the roof after reporting multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Mahindra EPC Irrigation hits the roof after reporting multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

HDFC Life surges as Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 415 crore

HDFC Life surges as Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 415 crore

LTTS spurts as PAT rises to Rs 322 crore in Q3 FY25

LTTS spurts as PAT rises to Rs 322 crore in Q3 FY25

IRFC rises on signing lease agreement with NTPC

IRFC rises on signing lease agreement with NTPC

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon