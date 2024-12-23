Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13704 shares

India Cements Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 December 2024.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13704 shares. The stock rose 10.31% to Rs.904.15. Volumes stood at 8296 shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 3.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51149 shares. The stock rose 7.94% to Rs.365.90. Volumes stood at 50770 shares in the last session.

 

Devyani International Ltd witnessed volume of 3.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83340 shares. The stock increased 1.57% to Rs.175.10. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 1.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36254 shares. The stock rose 3.52% to Rs.504.00. Volumes stood at 98363 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd saw volume of 13613 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6972 shares. The stock dropped 6.58% to Rs.2,019.90. Volumes stood at 3512 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

L&T's engineering systems division bags 'major' order from Indian Army

Piramal Ent rises as board OKs raising Rs 2,000-cr via NCDs

SRM Contractors rises after securing work order from NHAI worth Rs 106 crore

Broader mkt drops; realty shares in demand; VIX tumbles 6.63%

Mayank Cattle Food spurts on expanding distribution network

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

