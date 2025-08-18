Monday, August 18, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at K E C International Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at K E C International Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 73.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.49 lakh shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 August 2025.

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 73.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.18% to Rs.850.00. Volumes stood at 4.92 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Endurance Technologies Ltd saw volume of 11.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93940 shares. The stock increased 8.15% to Rs.2,814.40. Volumes stood at 3.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd clocked volume of 7.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59831 shares. The stock gained 6.51% to Rs.3,622.00. Volumes stood at 72422 shares in the last session.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 124.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.01% to Rs.86.85. Volumes stood at 5.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd witnessed volume of 25.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.56% to Rs.264.95. Volumes stood at 8.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NSE Indices launches Nifty India FPI 150 Index

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; FMCG shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; European mrkt opens lower

Travel Food Services partners with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global

Kwality Pharma secures regulatory approval for anti-cancer drug Bleomycin in Mexico

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

