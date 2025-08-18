Monday, August 18, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades above 24,900 level; FMCG shares in demand

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with major gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. FMCG shares advanced after declining for previous three trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 866.01 points or 1.07% to 81,460.99. The Nifty 50 index rallied 297.90 points or 1.21% to 24,929.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.40%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,542 shares rose and 1,567 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.85% to 55,665.55. The index shed 0.49% in the previous three trading sessions.

Nestle India (up 6.1%), Dabur India (up 4.06%), Hindustan Unilever (up 4.01%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 3.77%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 3.16%), Britannia Industries (up 3.16%), Tata Consumer Products (up 2.31%), Emami (up 2.22%), Marico (up 1.4%) and Patanjali Foods (up 0.9%) added.

On the other hand, United Breweries (down 1.15%), United Spirits (down 0.85%) and ITC (down 0.66%) turned lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.89% to 6.461 from the previous close of 6.402.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.3750 compared with its close of 87.5900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.01% to Rs 99,830.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 97.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.83% to 4.291.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement shed 2 cent or 0.03% to $65.83 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

