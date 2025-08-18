Monday, August 18, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kwality Pharma secures regulatory approval for anti-cancer drug Bleomycin in Mexico

Kwality Pharma secures regulatory approval for anti-cancer drug Bleomycin in Mexico

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Kwality Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received registration for Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico for sale and distribution.

According to an exchange filing, Bleomycin is a widely used anti-cancer medicine, effective in the treatment of Hodgkins lymphoma, testicular cancer, and certain squamous cell carcinomas. This approval further strengthens our expansion into highly regulated markets, reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality oncology products globally.

The projected business potential is approximately $1 million in the first year, and supplies are expected to commence before the end of Q2 FY26.

The company stated that it remains committed to expanding access to high-quality medicines across global markets.

 

Kwality Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading in pharmaceuticals & allied products.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 42.7% to Rs 11.93 crore on 39.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 111.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter slipped 3.37% to Rs 1,033.05 on the BSE.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 28.32 cr

SEPC rises after Q1 PAT spurts 105% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Bajaj Finserv Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 6.12%

Eicher Motors Ltd up for third straight session

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

