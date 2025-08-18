NSE Indices launches Nifty India FPI 150 Index

The Nifty India FPI 150 Index aims to track the performance of top 150 stocks from the Nifty 500 that ensure accessibility and investibility for foreign investors. The top 150 stocks are selected based on six-month average foreign investible free-float market capitalization, covering the most liquid and high free-float stocks. The weight of each stock in the index is based on its foreign investible free-float market capitalization.
The base date for the index is 3 October 2022, and the base value is 1000. The index will be reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis in March, June, September and December.
The index's performance highlights indicate a -2.77% total return in the past year, as of 31 July 2025, and a 17.26% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since its inception (3 October 2022).
Key constituents of the index include Reliance Industries (up 7.72%), HDFC Bank (up 4.71%), Infosys (up 4.46%), Bharti Airtel (up 4.28%) and ICICI Bank (up 3.22%)
The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.
