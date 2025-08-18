Monday, August 18, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE Indices launches Nifty India FPI 150 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty India FPI 150 Index

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
NSE's index services subsidiary, NSE Indices, launched a new broad market index, Nifty India FPI 150.

The Nifty India FPI 150 Index aims to track the performance of top 150 stocks from the Nifty 500 that ensure accessibility and investibility for foreign investors. The top 150 stocks are selected based on six-month average foreign investible free-float market capitalization, covering the most liquid and high free-float stocks. The weight of each stock in the index is based on its foreign investible free-float market capitalization.

The base date for the index is 3 October 2022, and the base value is 1000. The index will be reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis in March, June, September and December.

 

The index's performance highlights indicate a -2.77% total return in the past year, as of 31 July 2025, and a 17.26% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since its inception (3 October 2022).

Key constituents of the index include Reliance Industries (up 7.72%), HDFC Bank (up 4.71%), Infosys (up 4.46%), Bharti Airtel (up 4.28%) and ICICI Bank (up 3.22%)

The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; FMCG shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; FMCG shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; European mrkt opens lower

Travel Food Services partners with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global

Travel Food Services partners with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global

Kwality Pharma secures regulatory approval for anti-cancer drug Bleomycin in Mexico

Kwality Pharma secures regulatory approval for anti-cancer drug Bleomycin in Mexico

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 28.32 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 28.32 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon