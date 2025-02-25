Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd notched up volume of 43.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares

Gland Pharma Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Adani Power Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 February 2025.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd notched up volume of 43.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.01% to Rs.1,477.00. Volumes stood at 2.8 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 12.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.68% to Rs.1,596.80. Volumes stood at 3.48 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd recorded volume of 75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.66% to Rs.876.20. Volumes stood at 10.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 12.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.41% to Rs.6,123.95. Volumes stood at 72078 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 184.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.82% to Rs.506.85. Volumes stood at 19.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 165 crore from BHEL

Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore across multiple projects in Assam

Reliance to invest Rs 50,000 cr in Assam over next 5 years

Barometers trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares jump

Dollar index recovers from two and half month low

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

