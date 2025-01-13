Business Standard

Volumes spurt at PCBL Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at PCBL Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

PCBL Ltd notched up volume of 4.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares

Usha Martin Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 January 2025.

PCBL Ltd notched up volume of 4.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.99% to Rs.367.75. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd registered volume of 74400 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27334 shares. The stock slipped 1.77% to Rs.339.00. Volumes stood at 39671 shares in the last session.

 

Piramal Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 6.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.50% to Rs.240.50. Volumes stood at 5.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd witnessed volume of 54503 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23767 shares. The stock dropped 7.21% to Rs.960.00. Volumes stood at 26332 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 30568 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13339 shares. The stock dropped 3.57% to Rs.4,073.55. Volumes stood at 11311 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

