NCL Inds slips as cement production slides 12% YoY in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

NCL Industries shed 2.27% to Rs 199.90 after the company's cement production stood at 661,049 MT in Q3 FY25, registering a de-growth of 12% as compared with 749,703 MT produced in Q3 FY24.

The cement dispatches decreased by 11% to 662,936 in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The production and dispatches of Cement Boards aggregated to 20,231 MT (down 3% YoY) and 18,743 MT (down 5% YoY), respectively.

RMC production & sales shed 1% to 80,258 cubic meter (CuM) in Q3 FY25 from 80,974 CuM in Q3 FY24. The company produced & sold 8,680 doors during the quarter, up 39% YoY.

 

Energy (Hydro Power) generation surged 858% to 16.61 million units (MU) in Q3 FY25 from 1.73 MU in Q3 FY24.

NCL Industries manufactures different varieties of cement, cement-bonded particle boards, ready-mix concrete and doors.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 13.64 crore in Q2 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 2.98 crore posted in Q2 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 430.87 crore in Q2 FY24, up 18.1% YoY.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

