Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UGRO Capital AUM climbs to Rs 11,050 crore in Q3 FY25

UGRO Capital AUM climbs to Rs 11,050 crore in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The non banking financial company's (NBFC) asset under management (AUM) jumped 32% to over Rs 11,050 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 8,364 crore in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, net loans stood at more than Rs 2,050 crore as compared with Rs 1,552 crore in Q3 FY24, driven by increased volumes across all products.

Borrowings from banks account for 48% of the firms liability mix while capital markets account for 29% (including 11% on part of NCDs held by DFIs). The cumulative share of DFIs and FIIs is 23%, with other sources contributing 10%.

Total debt stood at over Rs 6,100 crore as on 31 December 2024. The companys collection efficiency continued to remain strong at 96% in Q3 FY25.

 

UGROs micro enterprises secured loans disbursement crossed Rs 500 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 180 crore in Q3 FY24; overall micro enterprises secured loans contribution to AUM increased to about 12% as of December 2024 from 8% as of December 2023. The NBFC expanded its branch network by adding 74 SME branches in 9M FY25.

UGRO Capital is an MSME lending fintech platform. It uses the emerging data tripod of GST, banking and bureau coupled with its sectoral analysis to solve the problem of credit for small businesses.

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi polls: BJP focuses on intensive outreach in 30 Dalit-dominated seats

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 400 pts lower at 77,000; Realty, Cons Dur, Auto, Metal, Health, Oil weigh

Hockey generic image

Women's Hockey India League: Jansen scores brace as Odisha Warriors win 4-0

direct tax rupees fund

Hong Kong based PAG acquires majority stake in Pravesha Industries

Coco Gauff

Australian Open: Coco Gauff starts with straight-sets win over Sofia Kenin

The companys net profit increased 22.9% to Rs 35.52 crore on 35.2% jump in total income to Rs 342.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.42% to currently trade at Rs 221.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Indobell Insulations ignites investor frenzy on debut

BSE SME Indobell Insulations ignites investor frenzy on debut

Standard Glass Lining Technology gains on debut

Standard Glass Lining Technology gains on debut

Ht Media slides as CEO Praveen Someshwar resigns

Ht Media slides as CEO Praveen Someshwar resigns

Interarch Building gains on bagging order worth Rs 221 cr from Tata Projects

Interarch Building gains on bagging order worth Rs 221 cr from Tata Projects

Waaree Energies gains after inking pact to acquire Enel Green Power India for Rs 792-cr

Waaree Energies gains after inking pact to acquire Enel Green Power India for Rs 792-cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon