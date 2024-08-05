Business Standard
Pound speculators slightly reduce net long positions

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Large currency speculators slightly reduced net long position in the Pound futures from their highest level in more than 10 years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 111471 contracts in the data reported through July 30, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 30,712 net contracts.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

