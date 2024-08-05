US FDA issues 3 Form 483 observations to Gland Pharma's Pashamylaram facility

Gland Pharma said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has conducted an un-announced inspection of the company's Pashamylaram Facility at Hyderabad for good manufacturing practices (GMP).

The said inspection was conducted between 25 July 2024 and 02 August 2024.

The said inspection was concluded with three Form 483 Observations.

"These observations are procedural in nature. The corrective and preventive actions for these observations will be submitted to the US FDA within the stipulated period. The observations issued are neither repeated observations nor related to data integrity, the company said in a statement.