VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 88.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.06% to Rs 768.40 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 72.51% to Rs 88.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 2888.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2648.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of VRL Logistics declined 88.85% to Rs 21.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 768.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 698.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.