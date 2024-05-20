Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.19% to Rs 102.85 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 36.16% to Rs 17.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 410.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 444.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Talbros Engineering declined 6.18% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 102.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.102.85106.24410.03444.1710.5210.7110.5012.038.538.8234.0846.706.066.4224.1137.504.404.6917.8327.93